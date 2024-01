Prior -1.5%

Market index 173.5 vs 191.6 prior

Purchase index 140.7 vs 148.7 prior

Refinance index 358.2 vs 437.6 prior

30-year mortgage rate 6.76% vs 6.83% prior

That's a big plunge in mortgage applications in the past week, owing much to a steep decline in refinancing activity. That being said, the caveat here is that this is all part of the Christmas week so it is arguably more of an outlier more than anything else.