Prior -1.3%

Market index 178.2 vs 189.6 prior

Purchase index 136.6 vs 144.8 prior

Refinance index 384.6 vs 411.7 prior

30-year mortgage rate 7.53% vs 7.41% prior

Mortgage activity plunged further in the past week as the average rate of the most popular US home loan rises another 12 bps to 7.53% - its highest since November 2000.