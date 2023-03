Prior -5.7%

Market index 201.5 vs 188.5 prior

Purchase index 154.4 vs 138.8 prior

Refinance index 437.9 vs 444.0 prior

30-year mortgage rate 6.79% vs 6.71% prior

The bounce in mortgage activity in the past week owes to a rebound in purchases, as refinancing activity actually reflected yet another decline. This comes amid a further increase in the average interest rate of the most popular US home loan, up another 8 bps to 6.79% - its highest levels since November.