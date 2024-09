Prior +0.5%

Market index 230.5 vs 226.9 prior

Purchase index 136.1 vs 131.8 prior

Refinance index 751.4 vs 753.8 prior

30-year mortgage rate 6.43% vs 6.44% prior

Mortgage applications rose in the past week but the breakdown was a bit more mixed. Purchases jumped but was partially offset by a decline in refinancing activity. That as the average rate of the most popular US home loan remained relatively stable after the recent drop.