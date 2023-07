Prior +3.0%

Market index 206.5 vs 216.1 prior

Purchase index 162.4 vs 170.3 prior

Refinance index 421.3 vs 439.2 prior

30-year mortgage rate 6.85% vs 6.75% prior

Mortgage activity sees a sharp fall in the past week ahead of the long weekend in the US, with both purchases and refinancing also falling significantly. That comes amid another acceleration in the average rate of the most popular US home loan by 10 bps to 6.85%.