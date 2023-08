Prior -3.0%

Market index 194.5 vs 200.7 prior

Purchase index 149.9 vs 154.1 prior

Refinance index 416.1 vs 433.6 prior

30-year mortgage rate 7.09% vs 6.93% prior

A further slump in both purchases and refinancing activities led to another drop in mortgage applications in the past week. Housing market conditions are not faring well as rates continue to hold higher amid tighter financial conditions. Here's a look at how purchases activity have been tracking: