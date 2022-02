Prior +12.0%

Market index 567.7 vs 617.8 prior

Purchase index 282.3 vs 312.2 prior

Refinancing index 2,183.5 vs 2,355.4 prior

30-year mortgage rate 3.83% vs 3.78% prior

Higher rates starting to be an issue for the housing market? That's a sharp drop in mortgage activity as the 30-year rate climbs to its highest since January 2020. That sees a steep drop in purchase activity and some moderation in refinancing activity as well following the surge in the prior week.