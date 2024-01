Prior -10.7%

Market index 190.6 vs 173.5 prior

Purchase index 148.6 vs 140.7 prior

Refinance index 425.4 vs 358.2 prior

30-year mortgage rate 6.81% vs 6.76% prior

After the subdued activity during Christmas week, mortgage applications rebounded to start the new week. Both purchases and refinancing activity jumped even as rates did move up in the past week.