Prior -2.6%

Market index 206.1 vs 206.5 prior

Purchase index 144.3 vs 142.9 prior

Refinance index 532.3 vs 544.1 prior

30-year mortgage rate 7.00% vs 7.03% prior

Mortgage applications fell marginally in the past week as a drag in refinancing activity outweighed a slight rise in purchase activity. Overall, this continues to point to a more subdued sentiment in the housing market - which has been the case over the past year or so.