Prior -1.2%

Market index 227.8 vs 214.4 prior

Purchase index 173.7 vs 165.8 prior

Refinance index 507.1 vs 461.2 prior

30-year mortgage rate 6.48% vs 6.50% prior

That's a bit of a bounce in mortgage activity in the past week, with both purchases and refinancing activity rebounding. That said, the levels are still rather languishing after the drop since last year and with higher rates still prevalent, it might take a while for housing market sentiment to improve.