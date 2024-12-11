Prior +2.8%

Market index 225.5 vs 213.9 prior

Purchase index 154.9 vs 161.5 prior

Refinance index 634.0 vs 498.5 prior

30-year mortgage rate 6.67% vs 6.69% prior

There's a bit of a caveat to the latest jump in mortgage applications in the past week. Purchase activity declined but that was more than offset by a huge surge in refinancing activity, which has been rather weak as of late. So, it might just be a one-off despite rates coming off the boil in the past month or so. Here's a look at the refinancing activity jump: