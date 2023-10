Prior -6.0%

Market index 179.3 vs 178.2 prior

Purchase index 137.5 vs 136.6 prior

Refinance index 385.8 vs 384.6 prior

30-year mortgage rate 7.67% vs 7.53% prior

After a sharp drop in mortgage applications in the week before, there is a mild bounce back in activity with both purchases and refinancing ticking a touch higher. The drop in rates this week will be welcome, after another 14 bps rise in the average rate of the most popular US home loan last week.