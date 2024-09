Prior +1.6%

Market index 233.7 vs 230.5 prior

Purchase index 138.6 vs 136.1 prior

Refinance index 757.8 vs 751.4 prior

30-year mortgage rate 6.29% vs 6.43% prior

The average rate of the most popular US home loan dips further to its lowest since February last year. That comes amid a further drop in rates overall and that is helping mortgage activity catch a bounce. Both purchases and refinancing activities also picked up in the past week as such.