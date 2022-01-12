Prior -5.6%

Market index 580.6 vs 572.8 prior

Purchase index 283.4 vs 277.3 prior

Refinancing index 2,349.8 vs 2,351.3 prior

30-year mortgage rate 3.52% vs 3.33% prior

Despite a 19 bps jump in the long-term rate to 3.52% - the highest since March 2020 - mortgage applications were higher in the past week owing to a solid bump in purchases activity. That continues to underscore that housing demand is still holding up but we'll see how things go if rates continue to trend higher in the weeks/months ahead.