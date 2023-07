Prior -4.4%

Market index 208.4 vs 206.5 prior

Purchase index 165.3 vs 162.4 prior

Refinance index 416.0 vs 421.3 prior

30-year mortgage rate 7.07% vs 6.85% prior

Mortgage applications increased slightly in the past week as the jump in purchases activity helped to offset a decline in refinancing activity. This comes despite a massive 22 bps jump in the average rate of the most popular US home loan to above 7% again - its highest since November last year.