Prior -5.2%

Market index 208.5 vs 180.4 prior

Purchase index 143.7 vs 132.3 prior

Refinance index 554.7 vs 432.1 prior

30-year mortgage rate 7.02% vs 7.07% prior

That's quite a rebound in mortgage applications in the past week, owing much to a surge higher in refinancing activity. The latter is seen jumping up to its highest since September 2022. The data has been rather volatile in the last few weeks especially, so we'll have to see how this plays into the overall trend in the months ahead.