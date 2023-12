Prior +2.8%

Market index 194.5 vs 181.1 prior

Purchase index 149.6 vs 144.5 prior

Refinance index 445.8 vs 373.3 prior

30-year mortgage rate 7.07% vs 7.17% prior

As rates continue to fall lower, mortgage applications moved higher with yet another solid rebound in the past week. The chunk of it was driven by refinancing activity but purchases also showed a modest increase as well.