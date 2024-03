Prior +9.7%

Market index 201.5 vs 188.2 prior

Purchase index 147.7 vs 141.1 prior

Refinancing index 480.3 vs 428.1 prior

30-year mortgage rate 6.84% vs 7.02% prior

The average rate of the most popular US home loan fell by 18 bps in the last week and that helped to see a resurgence in both purchases and refinancing activity. The latter in particular saw a big jump and helped with a modest rebound in mortgage applications, following a poor start to the year.