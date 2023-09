Prior -2.9%

Market index 182.2 vs 183.6 prior

Purchase index 143.7 vs 141.9 prior

Refinance index 367.0 vs 388.1 prior

30-year mortgage rate 7.27% vs 7.21% prior

Overall mortgage applications fell in the past week amid mixed activity. Purchases were up last week but the drop in refinancing activity more than made up for that, with the index falling to its lowest level since December last year: