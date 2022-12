Prior -1.9%

Market index 210.7 vs 204.2 prior

Purchase index 182.6 vs 175.5 prior

Refinance index 350.5 vs 340.8 prior

30-year mortgage rate 6.42% vs 6.41% prior

A bit of a pick up in mortgage activity in the past week, just before the next Fed rate hike later today. Still, housing market conditions have fallen off quite badly during the course of the year so even this isn't indicative of much of a reprieve in the grand scheme of things.