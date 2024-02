Prior +3.7%

Market index 205.1 vs 210.0 prior

Purchase index 149.6 vs 153.5 prior

Refinance index 489.6 vs 500.2 prior

30-year mortgage rate 6.87% vs 6.80% prior

Mortgage applications dropped in the past week owing to both a decline in purchase and refinancing activity. With rates set to push higher again this week, the lid is being kept on any optimism in the housing market for now.