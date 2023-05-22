more to come
US President Biden and US House Speaker McCarthy met on debt ceiling negotiations.
McCarthy holding a news conference
- says no agreement reached
- he feels discussions were productive
- tone of discussion was improved from previous times
- was productive in areas where we had differences of opinion
- not willing to talk about raising revenue, problem is spending not revenue
- staff level talks will continue
