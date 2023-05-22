more to come

US President Biden and US House Speaker McCarthy met on debt ceiling negotiations.

McCarthy holding a news conference

  • says no agreement reached
  • he feels discussions were productive
  • tone of discussion was improved from previous times
  • was productive in areas where we had differences of opinion
  • not willing to talk about raising revenue, problem is spending not revenue
  • staff level talks will continue
Kevin McCarthy House majority leader

