more to come

US President Biden and US House Speaker McCarthy met on debt ceiling negotiations.

McCarthy holding a news conference

says no agreement reached

he feels discussions were productive

tone of discussion was improved from previous times

was productive in areas where we had differences of opinion

not willing to talk about raising revenue, problem is spending not revenue

staff level talks will continue

Kevin McCarthy House majority leader

-

eur EUR The euro (EUR) is the official currency of the European Union (EU) and 19 of 27 member states at the time of writing. It is the second most-traded currency worldwide in forex markets after the US dollar.The euro was originally introduced back on January 1, 1999, having replaced the European Currency Unit. Banknotes and physical euro coins subsequently entered circulation only in 2002.Upon its adoption, the euro replaced domestic currencies in participating EU member states. The rise in its value The euro (EUR) is the official currency of the European Union (EU) and 19 of 27 member states at the time of writing. It is the second most-traded currency worldwide in forex markets after the US dollar.The euro was originally introduced back on January 1, 1999, having replaced the European Currency Unit. Banknotes and physical euro coins subsequently entered circulation only in 2002.Upon its adoption, the euro replaced domestic currencies in participating EU member states. The rise in its value Read this Term