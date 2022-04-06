>
US media: Sen. Sinema says a path to revival for Biden's Build Back Better agenda unlikely
Via Axios:
- In closed-door conversations, Sen. Kyrsten Sinema has told donors a path to revival for Biden's Build Back Better agenda is unlikely
Adds:
- That's dampened expectations Congress will act on a slimmed-down bill before Memorial Day. It also means any revived BBB legislation faces an arduous route back to the center of the Senate agenda.
more to come
