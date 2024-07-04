Via CNBC:

Abigail Disney:

“I intend to stop any contributions to the party unless and until they replace Biden at the top of the ticket. This is realism, not disrespect. Biden is a good man and has served his country admirably, but the stakes are far too high,” Abigail Disney said in a lengthy statement to CNBC. “If Biden does not step down the Democrats will lose. Of that I am absolutely certain. The consequences for the loss will be genuinely dire.”

CNBC name other donors with the same outlook.

***

Hard to see why folks like this would pour money into what appears to be a losing proposition. The voters saw what they saw, and it was not encouraging.