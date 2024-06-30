Various media outlets are reporting that U.S. military bases in Europe were put on a heightened state of alert over the weekend.

CNBC, Fox, ABC are amongst the outlets with the report.

Stars and Stripes had this to say:

U.S. military bases in Europe were put on a heightened state of alert over the weekend

At U.S. European Command headquarters in Stuttgart, the Army garrison on Sunday issued a communitywide alert that the force protection threat level was elevated to condition “Charlie” until further notice.

bases in Germany ... outlying installations in Romania and Bulgaria. Aviano Air Base in Italy also rose its condition level to Charlie, and other installations in Italy introduced enhanced security measures.

The Charlie threat level “applies when an incident occurs or intelligence is received indicating some form of terrorist action or targeting against personnel or facilities is likely,” according to the Army’s website.

More at that link above.