US media (CBS) report of strikes into Yemen on Wednesday:

The U.S. conducted its fourth round of strikes against Houthi targets in Yemen in just under a week on Wednesday after the Houthis continued targeting commercial vessels, a U.S. official confirmed to CBS News. The strikes targeted several sites that were prepared to launch attacks, according to the official.

If you look really, really closely there has been a tiny bid come into the USD in response. This may accelerate as more details become available.