US Naval Air Systems Command said that the US Navy has grounded all its V-22 Osprey aircraft.

This follows the crash that killed 8 service members in Japan last week.

grounding went into effect on December 6

applies to all of the Navy’s variants

“Preliminary investigation information indicates a potential materiel failure caused the mishap, but the underlying cause of the failure is unknown at this time”

Info via USNI News, the U.S. Naval Institute’s online news and analysis

Terrible news with the death of the 8 people serving their country. Let's hope the issue can be found and no further lives are lost.