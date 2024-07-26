Info via Reuters:

  • As northern Australia re-emerges as a strategically vital Indo-Pacific location amid rising tensions with China, the United States has quietly begun constructing hundreds of millions of dollars' worth of facilities there to support B-52 bombers, F-22 stealth fighters, and refuelling and transport aircraft
  • part of a larger effort to distribute U.S. forces around the region and make them less vulnerable.

Darwin is north of Tindall base. Both mentioned in the article.

darwin tindall 26 July 2024 2