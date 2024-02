US military reported that Houthi militants launched two missiles from Yemen towards the ship Star Iris in the Bab al-Mandeb

the ship was seaworthy despite minor damage, and there were no injuries reported among the crew

Bab al-Mandab Strait

Houthi attacks have been relatively toothless. This time they've scored some damage to a ship. The US dollar is adding on a few points on the report. Small ranges only though.