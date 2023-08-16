Mortgage interest rate remarks from Lawrence Yun,s chief economist at the National Association of Realtors in the US.

He outlined a couple of scenarios:

If the Fed says inflation is contained, then mortgage rates are likely to slide down to about 6% by year-end

If the Fed continues to be aggressive and raises rates again, then mortgages could hit 8%

These were contained in a Wall Street Journal article (gated):

There is nothing further from Yun at the article, just that snippet.

On Wednesday we had the minutes of the most recent Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting. Hikes may not be over: