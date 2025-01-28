CNBC carried the report, in brief:
- The U.S. Navy issued a warning to its members to avoid using DeepSeek “in any capacity,” due to “potential security and ethical concerns.”
- The warning was sent out on Friday as buzz about the Chinese artificial intelligence startup was picking up across the tech industry.
- The email instructed all team members not to use DeepSeek “for any work-related tasks or personal use.”
CNBC adds:
- A spokesperson for the U.S. Navy confirmed the authenticity of the email and said it was in reference to the Department of the Navy’s Chief Information Officer’s generative AI policy.