CNBC carried the report, in brief:

The U.S. Navy issued a warning to its members to avoid using DeepSeek “in any capacity,” due to “potential security and ethical concerns.”

The warning was sent out on Friday as buzz about the Chinese artificial intelligence startup was picking up across the tech industry.

The email instructed all team members not to use DeepSeek “for any work-related tasks or personal use.”

CNBC adds: