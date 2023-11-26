A US Navy ship, assisted by a Japanese destroyer, the USS Mason, responded to a distress call from a commercial tanker in Middle Eastern waters:

the Central Park is a small chemical tanker, carrying a cargo of phosphoric acid

had been seized by 5 armed pirates, they have been apprehended

an armed U.S. Navy helicopter provided overwatch

US officials say the tanker has now been freed

incident occurred in the Gulf of Aden

Further reports indicate that 2 Chinese warships in the area did not respond to the request for assistance.

So far these examples of small-scale escalation in the Middle East have been contained.