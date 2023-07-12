Lael Brainard, the NEC Director (and former Fed Governor), is on the wires saying:

  • June CPI was encouraging
  • US labor market is in much better balance than just 6 months ago
  • Biggest risk to economy was the threat of debt default, and that has been taken off the table
  • New evidence today suggests the US is on a path to more moderate inflation
  • Recent nonhousing core services inflation is close to pre-Covid levels
  • Liquidity at banks is being managed much better than before
  • Says it is important for bank executives to continue to manage risks

Brainard was a former vice chair of the Federal Reserve. She resigned on February 18, 2023.