Lael Brainard, the NEC Director (and former Fed Governor), is on the wires saying:

June CPI was encouraging

US labor market is in much better balance than just 6 months ago

Biggest risk to economy was the threat of debt default, and that has been taken off the table

New evidence today suggests the US is on a path to more moderate inflation

Recent nonhousing core services inflation is close to pre-Covid levels

Liquidity at banks is being managed much better than before

Says it is important for bank executives to continue to manage risks

Brainard was a former vice chair of the Federal Reserve. She resigned on February 18, 2023.