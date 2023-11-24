ICYMI - Volkswagen will hike salaries for production workers at its US Tennessee-based Chattanooga assembly plant by 11%.

The move comes in the wake of the United Auto Workers union hammering out deals for significant pay and benefit hikes from the Detroit Three automakers.

Other non-union automakers in the US have since come under increased pressure to improve pay and benefits.

Honda and Toyota have raised wages for non-union U.S. factory workers, as has Hyundai.

Auto workers strike

The news hit just prior to the Thanksgiving holiday. and points to inflation in the US may taking longer to come to target.