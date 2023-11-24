ICYMI - Volkswagen will hike salaries for production workers at its US Tennessee-based Chattanooga assembly plant by 11%.

The move comes in the wake of the United Auto Workers union hammering out deals for significant pay and benefit hikes from the Detroit Three automakers.

Other non-union automakers in the US have since come under increased pressure to improve pay and benefits.

Honda and Toyota have raised wages for non-union U.S. factory workers, as has Hyundai.

The news hit just prior to the Thanksgiving holiday. and points to inflation in the US may taking longer to come to target.