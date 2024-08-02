The July employment report is due from the US on Friday 2 August 2024 at 0830 US Eastern time, 1230 GMT
You can see the consensus estimate in the screenshot below:
- The number in the right-most column is the 'prior' (previous month) result.
- The number in the column next to that, where there is a number, is the consensus median expected.
Taking a look at the range of expectations compared to the median consensus (the 'expected' in the screenshot above) for the key data points:
Headline NFP number:
- 70,000 to 225,000
Unemployment rate:
- 4.0% to 4.2%
Average hourly earnings m/m:
- 0.2% to 0.4%
Average hourly earnings y/y:
- 3.6% to 3.9%
