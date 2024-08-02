The July employment report is due from the US on Friday 02 August 2024 at 0830 US Eastern time, 1230 GMT

Adam had a preview posted earlier:

You can see the consensus estimate in the screenshot below:

The number in the right-most column is the 'prior' (previous month) result.

The number in the column next to that, where there is a number, is the consensus median expected.

This snapshot from the ForexLive economic data calendar, access it here .

Taking a look at the range of expectations compared to the median consensus (the 'expected' in the screenshot above) for the key data points:

Headline NFP number:

70,000 to 225,000

Unemployment rate:

4.0% to 4.2%

Average hourly earnings m/m:

0.2% to 0.4%

Average hourly earnings y/y:

3.6% to 3.9%

Why is knowledge of such ranges important?

Data results that fall outside of market low and high expectations tend to move markets more significantly for several reasons: