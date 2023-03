Due at 8.30 am US Eastern time on Friday, 10 March 2023 are the data for US February nonfarm payrolls.

This snapshot from the ForexLive economic data calendar, access it here .

The times in the left-most column are GMT.

Morgan Stanley:

We expect nonfarm payrolls increased by 190k in February with an uptick in participation

should keep the unemployment rate at 3.4%

We expect average hourly earnings to increase by 0.3% m/m