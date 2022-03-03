This snapshot from the ForexLive economic data calendar, access it here .

The times in the left-most column are GMT.

The numbers in the right-most column are the 'prior' (previous month) result.

The number in the column next to that, where is a number, is what is the consensus median expected.

Goldman Sachs (in brief) remarks:

estimate nonfarm payrolls rose by 500k in February

estimate a two-tenths drop in the unemployment rate to 3.8%

Our forecast assumes the return of roughly 200k payroll workers who missed work in January due to Omicron