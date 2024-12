ADP employment

Prior was +233K (revised to +184K)

Annual pay growth for job-stayers 4.8% vs 4.6% prior

Job-changers' pay gains 7.2% vs 6.2% prior

Services +140K vs +211K prior

Goods +6K vs +22K prior

"While overall growth for the month was healthy, industry performance was mixed. Manufacturing was the weakest we've seen since spring. Financial services and leisure and hospitality were also soft," said Nela Richardson, chief economist at ADP.