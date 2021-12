The deficit and CPI numbers today aren't exactly the kind of thing to convince Manchin and Sinema to vote for Build Back Better today but they haven't come out and said they'll vote it down, which some people have noticed. Last month, Manchin quickly tweeted about CPI.

The fiscal year-to-date deficit is $356 in 2022 compared to $429B a year earlier, so there's some progress but it's a long ways from being below $1 trillion.

If yields were ever to rise, these numbers would shoot higher.