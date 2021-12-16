US November building permits and housing starts

Both the US November building permits and housing starts came in better than expectations/

building permits 1.712M vs 1.663M estimate. Previous 1.653M

single-family permits came in at 1.103M versus 1.074M in October

housing starts 1.679M vs 1.568M estimate. Previous 1.52M revised to 1.502M

single-family housing starts came in at 1.173M vs October's 1.054M revised number

building permits rose by 3.6% versus 4.2% in October

housing starts MoM rose 11.8% versus -3.1% (revised from -0.7%)

housing completions in November came in at 1.282M versus October's 1.231M. The November 2020 rate was at 1.244M

single-family housing completions in November were at a rate of 0.910M below the October rate of 0.911M.

The housing market remains very tight as inventory is historically low. Builders seem to be picking up as they head into the winter months.