Prior was +4.2%

Month-over-month +0.4% vs +0.3% expected

Separate house price data from the FHFA:

Year-over-year +4.2% vs +4.5% expected

Month-over-month +0.3% vs +0.4% expected

US home sales numbers in the final months of the year were stronger than you would expect given high mortgage rates. That said, 7% mortgages are a real headwind.