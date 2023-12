Prior 36.84k

Compared to the same month last year, job cuts are down by roughly 41% but then again there was an exceptional number of tech layoffs in November of 2022. So, there's that to consider. The 45,510 layoffs last month brings the year-to-date total to 686,860 and that's roughly a 115% increase to the year-to-date total for last year through to November.