Prior was 108.7 (revised to 109.6)

Present Situation Index 140.9 vs. 138.0 prior

Expectations Index 92.3 vs 89.1 prior

12-month inflation expectations declined from 5.3% last month to 4.9%

“Consumer confidence continued to improve in November and reached the top of the range that has prevailed over the past two years,” said Dana Peterson, Chief Economist at The Conference Board. “November’s increase was mainly driven by more positive consumer assessments of the present situation, particularly regarding the labor market. Compared to October, consumers were also substantially more optimistic about future job availability, which reached its highest level in almost three years. Meanwhile, consumers’ expectations about future business conditions were unchanged and they were slightly less positive about future income.”

The cutoff date for preliminary results was November 18, 2024 but many were received before the results so it's not a clean post-election reading.