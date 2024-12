US CPI y/y

Headline CPI:

Prior was +2.7% y/y

m/m reading at +0.3% vs +0.3% expected

Month-over-month unrounded %0.3130 vs 0.2441% prior

Core measures:

Core CPI 3.3% vs +3.3% expected

Core CPI m/m +0.3% vs +0.3% expected

Core unrounded +0.308% vs +0.2800% m/m prior

Real weekly earnings % vs +0.1% prior

Core services ex shelter +% vs +0.3% prior

Core-CPI services ex-rent/OER +% vs +0.2% prior

Fed pricing for a cut next week was at 85% ahead of the data.