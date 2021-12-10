Highest since 1982

Prior was 6.2%

m/m CPI +0.8% vs +0.7% expected

Prior m/m reading was +0.9%

Real weekly earnings -0.2% vs -0.9% prior

Core inflation:

Ex food and energy +4.9% vs +4.9% y/y expected

Prior ex food and energy +4.6%

Core m/m 0.5% vs +0.5% exp

Prior core m/m +0.9%

Ahead of this report, Biden warned that the November numbers wouldn't capture the recent drop in energy prices. By some that was seen as a hint of an especially high number. Instead these figures are generally in line with the consensus, though 6.8% inflation isn't going to make any rest easy. There's a bit of a sigh of relief here with equity futures up and the US dollar down. There was a considerable amount of anxiety in the market about this number and now with energy prices falling there is a m/m decline likely coming in next month's data.