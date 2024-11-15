Empire Fed
MetricCurrentPreviousChange
General Business Conditions1.9-11.913.8
New Orders-4.25.1-9.3
Shipments1.412.4-11.0
Prices Paid25.525.8-0.3
Prices Received11.719.6-7.9
Employment3.1-2.75.8
Average Employee Work Week2.2-5.07.2
Unfilled Orders-19.1-5.2-13.9
Delivery Times-6.42.1-8.5
Inventories-2.1-6.24.1

Six Month Forward-Looking Indicators

MetricCurrentPreviousChange
General Business Conditions23.126.3-3.2
New Orders19.434.8-15.4
Shipments15.233.7-18.5
Prices Paid28.737.1-8.4
Prices Received16.028.9-12.9
Employment21.015.95.1
Average Employee Work Week5.30.05.3
Unfilled Orders-5.35.2-10.5
Delivery Time-4.34.1-8.4
Inventories5.30.05.3
Capital Expenditures9.610.3-0.7
Technology Spending4.35.2-0.9