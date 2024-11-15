- Prior was -11.9
|Metric
|Current
|Previous
|Change
|General Business Conditions
|1.9
|-11.9
|13.8
|New Orders
|-4.2
|5.1
|-9.3
|Shipments
|1.4
|12.4
|-11.0
|Prices Paid
|25.5
|25.8
|-0.3
|Prices Received
|11.7
|19.6
|-7.9
|Employment
|3.1
|-2.7
|5.8
|Average Employee Work Week
|2.2
|-5.0
|7.2
|Unfilled Orders
|-19.1
|-5.2
|-13.9
|Delivery Times
|-6.4
|2.1
|-8.5
|Inventories
|-2.1
|-6.2
|4.1
Six Month Forward-Looking Indicators
|Metric
|Current
|Previous
|Change
|General Business Conditions
|23.1
|26.3
|-3.2
|New Orders
|19.4
|34.8
|-15.4
|Shipments
|15.2
|33.7
|-18.5
|Prices Paid
|28.7
|37.1
|-8.4
|Prices Received
|16.0
|28.9
|-12.9
|Employment
|21.0
|15.9
|5.1
|Average Employee Work Week
|5.3
|0.0
|5.3
|Unfilled Orders
|-5.3
|5.2
|-10.5
|Delivery Time
|-4.3
|4.1
|-8.4
|Inventories
|5.3
|0.0
|5.3
|Capital Expenditures
|9.6
|10.3
|-0.7
|Technology Spending
|4.3
|5.2
|-0.9