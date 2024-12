Prior was 3.96m

Sales +4.8% vs +2.9% prior (to 4.15m)

Sales +6.1% vs -6.7% y/y prior

Inventory 3.8 vs 4.2 months prior

Median prices $406,100 vs $387,800 prior

Prices +4.7% vs +3.9% y/y prior

The data shows strong momentum in the housing market, with sales reaching their highest pace since March 2024. The problem is that US 30-year mortgage rates are flirting with 7% again and that's not a good sign for the housing market going forward.