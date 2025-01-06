Prior was +0.2%

Factory goods orders ex transportation +0.2% vs +0.2% prior

Durable goods orders -1.2% vs -1.1% preliminary. Last month was +0.8%

Durable goods ex transportation -0.2% vs -0.1% preliminary. Last month +0.2%

Durable goods ex defense -0.4% versus -0.3% prior

Durable goods nondefense capital goods orders ex-air +0.4% versus +0.7% preliminary. Last month -0.1%

Factories have been struggling since the post-covid boom. There is some optimism about orders but it will take some time and some clarity on tariffs.