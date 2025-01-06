- Prior was +0.2%
- Factory goods orders ex transportation +0.2% vs +0.2% prior
- Durable goods orders -1.2% vs -1.1% preliminary. Last month was +0.8%
- Durable goods ex transportation -0.2% vs -0.1% preliminary. Last month +0.2%
- Durable goods ex defense -0.4% versus -0.3% prior
- Durable goods nondefense capital goods orders ex-air +0.4% versus +0.7% preliminary. Last month -0.1%
Factories have been struggling since the post-covid boom. There is some optimism about orders but it will take some time and some clarity on tariffs.