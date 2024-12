Prior was 1.356m

Starts -1.8% vs -3.1% prior

Building permits 1.505m vs 1.430m expected

Permits % vs -2.9% prior

Home builders have been some of the worst-performers since the election on inflation and high-rate fears. With a number like this, I don't imagine today will be any better, though the single-family numbers here are more-promising than the headline suggests.

On the starts side:

Single-family starts rose 6.4% to 1.011M

Multi-family starts plunged 24.1% to 264,000

On the permits side: